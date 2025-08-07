for Beginners

NHS - Belly Dancing for Beginners

About this video

Are you ready to get those hips shaking? Belly dancing is a fun way to get fit, so give it a whirl with this exercise video for beginners.

As well as the physical benefits, the combination of music and exercise can help to lift your mood.

This 45-minute class gives you an aerobic workout and helps to improve your flexibility and core strength.

These fitness videos have been created by InstructorLive and range from 10 to 45 minutes. Please note that these videos are recorded sessions of previously live webcasts.

The exercises in this video are suitable for most people in good health with a reasonable level of fitness.

