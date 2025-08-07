Lose Weight
NHS - Better Health
Lose Weight
If you're overweight, losing weight has many health benefits. It might help reduce the risk of developing health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Making small, simple changes to what and how much you are eating and drinking can really help you lose the pounds.
- Download the free NHS Weight Loss Plan
- Advice and tools to get you started
- Free weight-loss programmes
- Weight loss plans
- Can my weight affect my blood pressure?
- Type 2 diabetes
- Healthy eating
- Get active