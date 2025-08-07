These gentle sitting exercises can be done at home and will help improve your mobility and prevent falls.

NHS - Chair Based Exercises

If you have not done much exercise for a while, these seated exercises are gentle and easy to follow. If you’re not sure if they’re suitable for you, check with a GP or a health professional involved with your care.

For these exercises, choose a solid, stable chair that does not have wheels.

You should be able to sit with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent at right angles. Avoid chairs with arms, as these will restrict your movement.

Wear loose, comfortable clothing and keep some water handy.

Build up slowly and aim to gradually increase the repetitions of each exercise over time.

Try to do these exercises at least twice a week and combine them with the other routines in this series:

