Easy ways to eat well and move more

NHS - Healthier Families

Welcome to Healthier Families, the new home of Change4Life. We have a new name and look, but don't worry – we're still here to help you and your family eat better and move more.

Indoor activities for kids

We have loads of free indoor games and activities for children so they can still get the 60 minutes of daily physical activity they need – even when they cannot get outside!

Free indoor activities for kids – Healthier Families - NHS

Change4Life is now part of Better Health. Better Health is here to help you and your family eat better and move more.

Join us and you will receive regular emails containing healthy eating tips, quick and easy family recipes, fun activities for kids, and more.

Registration - Better Health

Healthier Families - Home - NHS