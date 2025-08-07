The NHS Health Check is a free check-up of the health of your heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular health).

It can tell you whether you're at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as:

During the check-up you'll discuss how to reduce your risk of these conditions.

If you're aged over 65, you'll also be told about symptoms of dementia to look out for, as some types of dementia have the same risk factors as these conditions. You can also be given details of local services that help with dementia.

Who is the NHS Health Check for?

The check is for people who are aged 40 to 74 who do not have any of the following pre-existing conditions:

heart disease

chronic kidney disease

diabetes

high blood pressure (hypertension)

atrial fibrillation

transient ischaemic attack

inherited high cholesterol (familial hypercholesterolemia)

heart failure

peripheral arterial disease

stroke

currently being prescribed medicines such as statins to lower cholesterol

previous checks have found that you have a 20% or higher risk of getting cardiovascular disease over the next 10 years

You should be offered regular check-ups if you have already been diagnosed with one of these conditions. Your care team will be able to give you more information about this.

How do I get an NHS Health Check?

If you're aged 40 to 74 and do not have a pre-existing health condition, you should be invited to an NHS Health Check by your GP or local council every 5 years.

If you think you are eligible but have not been invited, contact your GP surgery to find out if they offer NHS Health Checks or contact your local council to find out where you can get an NHS Health Check in your area.

What happens at an NHS Health Check?

Your NHS Health Check will usually be done by a healthcare professional such as a pharmacist, a nurse at your GP surgery, or a healthcare assistant.

The check takes about 20 to 30 minutes and usually includes:

measuring your height and weight

measuring your waist

a blood pressure test

a cholesterol test, and possibly a blood sugar level test

You may be asked to have a blood test at or before the NHS Health Check.

You'll also be asked some questions about your health including:

whether any of your close relatives have had any medical conditions

if you smoke, and how much

if you drink alcohol, and how much

how much physical activity you do

Your age, sex and ethnicity will also be recorded.

Your NHS Health Check results

You'll usually be told your NHS Health Check results during the appointment or soon afterwards.

You'll be given your cardiovascular risk score, which shows your risk of developing a heart or circulation problem, such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes or kidney disease, over the next 10 years.

The healthcare professional may describe this risk score as low, moderate or high.

Everybody's cardiovascular risk rises with age, so the next time you have an NHS Health Check your risk score may be higher, even if your test results are the same.

There are some things about your risk which you cannot change, such as your age, ethnicity and family history. But some of the most important factors in your risk score (such as smoking, your cholesterol level and blood pressure) can be changed.

Your NHS Health Check results will also be broken down into:

your body mass index (BMI) score

your blood pressure

your cholesterol levels

your alcohol use score

your physical activity assessment result

your diabetes risk assessment

At the end of your NHS Health Check, you'll have the chance to discuss your results and how to improve your scores, including where you can get support.

This could include talking about how to:

improve your diet

increase the amount of exercise you do

lose weight

stop smoking

reduce the amount of salt in your diet

reduce your alcohol intake

reduce your cholesterol

You may also be referred to local services, such as stop smoking and physical activity services, to help you make any changes.

