Rogue Driveway Jet Washers and other scam warnings

Scam and rogue trader warnings and advice

Bogus Energy Claims

Warwickshire residents have reported receiving cold calls from unscrupulous businesses trying to sell them green energy products. The callers try to find out if the residents have had any recent medical treatments before claiming that NHS treatment automatically qualifies them for free boilers etc. This is a common ruse used by some businesses to try and get their ‘foot in the door’, before announcing that the resident does not qualify for any support at all!

If you require any household energy advice, (including information on energy support, grants, energy performance certificates (EPCs), energy saving and renewable energy for your home), begin by visiting the official UK Government website.

Trading Standards Linked to Bogus Investment Scam

If you have ever been the victim of an investment scam, beware of letters that falsely claim to have been sent by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI). The letters state that the CTSI is investigating the scam investment company and ask the recipient to send money to recover the cash they originally lost. In some cases, the letters claim that the victims of the scam have been beneficiaries of the scam and demand payment from them. In reality, these letters are being sent by the same fraudsters who were behind the original investment scams!

Advice from the CTSI on letters bearing their logo.

Fraudsters Steal Residents Credit Card Information

Credit card fraudsters are phoning Warwickshire consumers to claim that their accounts have been compromised and need to be ‘safeguarded’ One report involved a person being told that after they used their credit card to pay for re-delivery of a parcel (another scam), their card had been compromised. The fraudster asked for passwords and pass codes (to beat 2 factor authentication) and were then able to use the victim’s card to pay for goods worth more than £3000.

Never reveal your passwords, PINS or 2 factor authentication codes to anyone.

If you think you have been the victim of a fraud, contact your bank immediately to make them aware.

Bogus 'DWP' Text Scam

Beware of bogus unsolicited text messages from the DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) relating to ‘Energy Benefit Notices’. Recipients are asked to click on a link to provide bank details and pay £1 to confirm their identity. Always delete and block scam text messages.

Rogue Driveway Jet Washers

Rogue traders are operating in Warwickshire offering to jet wash driveways warn Warwickshire Trading Standards. These rogues provide residents with a low price before inflating it later and pressurise them into paying.

You can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep. Never buy from unexpected doorstep callers.

Social Media Subscription Scams

Beware scam advertisements on social media websites, falsely purporting to have been placed by High St. names for discounted products. Victims are encouraged to use their debit or credit cards to purchase these goods but later realise that they have instead signed up to expensive subscriptions for products they neither need to want.

Find out more about recurring and fraudulent payments from the Financial Conduct Authority