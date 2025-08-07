A423 Southam Bypass scheme - Update 7 August 2025

This S278 scheme will see the creation of a ghost island right turn lane, which will provide access to the new Aldi store, which is due to open in early December 2025.
The scheme will also include the;
- provision of new street lighting along the length of the A423 Southam Bypass (between Galanos House Roundabout and Daventry Rd Roundabout)
- Construction of a new shared footway / cycleway on the A425 and A423, providing access to the new Aldi store from Southam
- Landscaping
- New traffic signs and road markings
- Reducing the speed limit on the A423 Southam Bypass, from National Speed Limit to 50mph
- Removal of the existing parking layby on the A423 southbound
- Upgrading the existing Puffin crossing on the A423 Southam Bypass to a Toucan crossing.