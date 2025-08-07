Paralympic Sports

We're the UK's high-performance experts, powering our greatest athletes, sports and events to achieve success.

We are the UK’s trusted high-performance experts, powering our greatest athletes, teams, sports and events to achieve positive success. Through strategic leadership and investment of National Lottery and Government funds since 1997, UK Sport has transformed the high-performance sporting system, winning more Olympic and Paralympic medals than ever before and is recognised as one of the top nations in the world for event hosting capabilities.

Our purpose

Our purpose is to lead high-performance sport to enable extraordinary moments that enrich lives.

Beliefs

Our beliefs underpin why we exist, inform the decisions we make and drive what we do.

We believe in the power of sport to deliver positive impact for individuals and for society. We believe in the power of success, the power of connection and the power of collaboration.

The power of success:

We believe sporting success makes people happy. It creates a powerful platform to inspire and effect lasting positive change for individuals and society.

The power of connection:

We believe sport changes how individuals see their future, how communities connect with each other and how our nation is seen by the world. Sport has the power to make us all prouder, happier and more connected to each other.

The power of collaboration:

We believe the way to achieve sustained sporting success and positive impact is through working together as one high-performance sporting community.

