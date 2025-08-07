Free For Everyone Forever

Parkrun

parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. parkrun is 5k and takes place every Saturday morning. junior parkrun is 2k, dedicated to 4-14 year olds and their families, every Sunday morning.

parkrun is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along.

There are currently 1,345 parkrun events around the country taking place every weekend, with more locations being added all of the time.

You can go along to any event, any weekend.

We’d love for you to join in with a parkrun event!

parkrun is free and you only need to register once whether walking, jogging, running, volunteering or a combination.

home | parkrun UK

