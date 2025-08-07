Established by Royal Charter in 1996, we’re determined to give everyone in England the chance to benefit from sport and physical activity.

Sport England

We’re here to invest in sport and physical activity to make it a normal part of life for everyone in England, regardless of who you are.

Because it’s not always a level playing field. Right now, the opportunities to get involved in sport and activity – and reap the rewards of being active – depend too much on your background, your gender, your bank balance and your postcode.

We’re determined to tackle this and unlock the advantages of sport and physical activity for everyone.

This isn’t just about our long-standing purpose of helping more people to enjoy playing sport and being physically active. We believe that by removing existing barriers to sport and activity, we can be part of a bigger picture of work that helps to address many of society’s biggest challenges.

Uniting the Movement is our 10-year strategy for 2021-31 aiming to do just that.

Together, we can change lives for the better in every home, and in every community, right across the country.

