We believe in the power of sport, physical activity and movement to transform lives and keep people living well.

Think Active

We believe passionately in the power and impact of sport and physical activity to transform lives and to keep people living well. We achieve this by working closely and collaboratively with our partners to give people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunities, confidence to get active with people and at places that they enjoy.

Our Mission Statement

To use the power and potential of sport and physical activity to enable future generations to lead more healthy and prosperous lives.

Our Vision

For everyone in Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire to benefit from movement and enjoy sport and physical activity in safe and thriving communities.

What We Do:

Advocate

We advocate the benefits of sport and physical activity and how it can contribute to wider social outcomes. We speak out and demand more from ourselves, policymakers, and decision makers.

Connect

We are allies to support and inspire others. We strive to be confident, capable, inspirational people who are compelling about sport and physical activity.

Influence

We bring people together to make change in their communities and to elevate sport and physical activity as a habit, as a priority and as a focus to invest in.

Think Active Home - Think Active

Phone: 01926 754028

Email: hello@thinkactive.org

Think Active Get in touch - Think Active

Instagram: (2) Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

LinkedIn: (24) Think Active CSW: Overview | LinkedIn