Warwickshire County Council Directory

Warwickshire Get Active

Becoming more active can help you to stay as happy, healthy and independent as possible. The benefits of being active will help make Warwickshire the best place it can be.

People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers.

Research shows that physical activity can also boost mood, self-esteem, energy, and sleep quality, as well as reducing your risk of stress and dementia.

Get active – Warwickshire County Council