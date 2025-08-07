Warwickshire Dietetics Service

NHS SWFT

Dietetics (Adult)

What we do

Dietitians are qualified healthcare professionals who use nutrition science to help people make informed decisions about the food they eat and their lifestyle, both for promoting good health and improving symptoms of disease.

The Dietetic Service provides inpatient services to adults with a wide variety of nutritional needs at George Eliot Hospital, Warwick Hospital and Leamington Spa Hospital. We deliver evidence-based dietary advice to patients and their carers for many conditions, including the following:

Diabetes

Malnutrition

Food Allergy

Gastrointestinal and liver disorders

Cardiovascular disease

Obesity

Nutritional deficiencies

Tube feeding

As well as providing a service to inpatients, we also run numerous hospital-based outpatient clinics. Some of these clinics are run independently and some are run jointly as with multidisciplinary teams including diabetes and gastroenterology. Community visits can be arranged for people who are unable to attend out-patient appointments.

Our aim is to ensure that all our patients have a nutritionally healthy diet, that meets their individual needs and helps prevent disease.

As well as providing individualised patient advice, we also deliver group education sessions, training for professionals and have involvement in a number of health promotion projects.

Dietetics (Children)

What we do

The Dietetic Service provides individual care to patients of all ages, from birth to older adults.

We provide the following services for children:

Inpatient care for Warwick Hospital and George Eliot Hospital, including Special Care Baby Units

Outpatient clinics at various locations

Home visits (where criteria met)

Support for schools and children's centres

We deliver evidence-based dietary advice to patients and their carers for many conditions, including the following:

Food Allergy

Tube feeding

Diabetes

Malnutrition

Gastrointestinal disorders

Cardiac conditions

Obesity

Nutritional deficiencies

Our aim is to ensure that all our patients have a nutritionally healthy diet, that meets their individual needs and helps prevent disease.

As well as providing individualised patient advice, we also provide training for professionals and have involvement in a number of health promotion projects.

