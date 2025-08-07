Warwickshire Dietetics Service

NHS SWFT
Dietitians are qualified healthcare professionals who use nutrition science to help people make informed decisions about the food they eat and their lifestyle, both for promoting good health and improving symptoms of disease.
The Dietetic Service provides inpatient services to adults with a wide variety of nutritional needs at George Eliot Hospital, Warwick Hospital and Leamington Spa Hospital. We deliver evidence-based dietary advice to patients and their carers for many conditions, including the following:
- Diabetes
- Malnutrition
- Food Allergy
- Gastrointestinal and liver disorders
- Cardiovascular disease
- Obesity
- Nutritional deficiencies
- Tube feeding
As well as providing a service to inpatients, we also run numerous hospital-based outpatient clinics. Some of these clinics are run independently and some are run jointly as with multidisciplinary teams including diabetes and gastroenterology. Community visits can be arranged for people who are unable to attend out-patient appointments.
Our aim is to ensure that all our patients have a nutritionally healthy diet, that meets their individual needs and helps prevent disease.
As well as providing individualised patient advice, we also deliver group education sessions, training for professionals and have involvement in a number of health promotion projects.
Dietetics (Children)
What we do
Dietitians are qualified healthcare professionals who use nutrition science to help people make informed decisions about the food they eat and their lifestyle, both for promoting good health and improving symptoms of disease.
The Dietetic Service provides individual care to patients of all ages, from birth to older adults.
We provide the following services for children:
- Inpatient care for Warwick Hospital and George Eliot Hospital, including Special Care Baby Units
- Outpatient clinics at various locations
- Home visits (where criteria met)
- Support for schools and children's centres
We deliver evidence-based dietary advice to patients and their carers for many conditions, including the following:
- Food Allergy
- Tube feeding
- Diabetes
- Malnutrition
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Cardiac conditions
- Obesity
- Nutritional deficiencies
Our aim is to ensure that all our patients have a nutritionally healthy diet, that meets their individual needs and helps prevent disease.
As well as providing individualised patient advice, we also provide training for professionals and have involvement in a number of health promotion projects.
