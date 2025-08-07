Feeding your family

Warwickshire Food Strategy

Food plays a central role in our lives. It keeps us alive, helps us stay healthy and brings us together socially. Food binds communities and its production and supply plays a key role in creating a vibrant local economy.

There may be times when you need help to afford or access food for yourself and your family; you may want advice about diet and nutrition or how to make the most of leftovers, as well as information about environmentally friendly food choices.

In the following pages we have information and advice for:

Help with accessing food

Food banks, community pantries and communal kitchens

More food, less waste – ideas, recipes, tips and apps

Healthy eating and keeping well

