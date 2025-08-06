Warwickshire celebrates its ChangeMakers: A new tradition of community, compassion and county pride

Over 100 outstanding individuals were honoured this week at Warwickshire ChangeMakers 2025- a celebration of people in the county’s communities who dedicate themselves to improving life in the county.

At the start of her tenure, His Majesty’s High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE had the idea of changing the traditional High Sheriff’s Garden Party in favour of Warwickshire ChangeMakers, an event to recognise and celebrate unsung heroes and frontline champions who represent community spirit, quiet determination, and collaborative action.

In its first year, the event drew participants and supporters from across Warwickshire, embodying Ms Lynch’s High Sheriff theme: ‘Collaboration for Greater Impact’.

County officers and community partners used their extensive contacts to unearth the county’s unsung heroes and tell their stories. At Warwickshire ChangeMakers, at various venues in Warwick, they came together, along with all 14 of the county’s mayors from all its districts and boroughs in a further show of togetherness.

Hosted by the High Sheriff, and supported by the Lord Lieutenant, civic leaders and the wider community, the day began with a moving awards ceremony at St Mary’s Collegiate Church, followed by a procession through the town and a joyful garden party at Warwick Castle.

With live music and Morris dancers, and a toast under the sky in Warwick Castle’s courtyard, the day was carefully designed to bring people together in celebration. Awardees included volunteers, fundraisers, innovators, youth mentors, and professionals from police, fire, ambulance, probation, and judiciary services.

His Majesty’s High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE, said:

“If people can’t see it, they can’t be it. We created the ChangeMakers initiative to shine a light on the people in Warwickshire who model what it means to serve others. In doing so, we also show the next generation what’s possible – and invite them to be part of it.

“Our ChangeMakers have innovated to solve problems, stood in the face of danger, fundraised relentlessly, and volunteered without hesitation. They have role-modelled what it means to care for their county – and to build cohesion at a time when we need it most.

“This isn’t just a one-off event. It’s about creating a culture of visibility, belonging, and shared responsibility. The kind of county where people say: this is for me too.”

Each awardee’s name will now be added to the newly established Warwickshire ChangeMakers’ Roll of Honour – a public and lasting tribute to those making a meaningful difference.

As well as those present on the night, the two England women’s footballers with Warwickshire connections - Jess Carter of Warwick and Hannah Hampton, formerly of Studley - who played such pivotal roles in the recent European Championships triumph, were honoured in their absence for breaking down barriers in women’s football.

Tim Cox, Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire, added:

"Throughout the year, I travel around Warwickshire and meet incredible people who are doing all manner of inspiring things. I didn’t think I could still be surprised by the actions of people in our communities.

“It seems that Warwickshire’s communities are even more filled with caring and compassionate people than I had realised. I am so proud to have been a part of this incredible event which truly showcased what makes the county so special.”

Case studies

Among the 103 inspiring individuals honoured today, several stories shine particularly brightly for their impact, resilience, and role-modelling across Warwickshire:

Zachy (Warwick) – At just 10 years old, Zachy has already raised £25,000 through his self-led fundraising efforts for Merlin’s Magic Wand , a charity that creates magical experiences for children facing illness or adversity. Inspired by a friend who couldn’t enjoy a theme park visit, Zachy began fundraising aged 4, tackling long-distance bike rides—even during lockdowns. His courage, empathy and drive are a shining example of youth leadership and community spirit.

Naomi Rees-Issitt (Rugby) – Founder of the Our Jay Foundation , created in memory of her late son. Naomi has driven national change in public access to defibrillators, installing over 260 units across the UK and securing a pilot scheme for police cars, saving lives across the county.

Dr Matthew Wyse (The Air Ambulance Service) – With 20 years of voluntary and professional service, Dr Wyse has transformed pre-hospital care across Warwickshire and the region, now leading as Medical Director of TAAS.

Paul Mullins (Warwickshire Air Ambulance) – From cadet to Critical Care Paramedic, Paul has served since 1990. After a near-fatal illness in 2019, he returned to serve others, showing profound resilience and dedication.

Jet Jones (Nuneaton) – Founder of Saints , supporting disadvantaged youth through sport, education and mentoring. Jet's community-centred approach is reshaping opportunities for vulnerable young people.

Yvonne Smith (Nuneaton) – Despite living with incurable cancer, Yvonne continues to raise and train guide dogs for the blind. Her sixth dog, Tyler, is currently in training – a testament to her strength and selflessness.

James Montgomary Williams (Southam) – After witnessing antisocial behaviour online, James founded Monty’s Boxing , voluntarily supporting young people to redirect their energy into sport and discipline.

Rebecca Wadeson (Rugby) – Founder of The Annex , a welcoming café and community hub celebrated for its inclusivity – especially for LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent individuals seeking a safe, affirming space.

Sue Roberts (Stratford) – Founder of Young Minds Matter , delivering free mental health support to children and teens across 13 schools in Coventry & Warwickshire. A parent-driven initiative turned life-saving community service.

Dale Ingram (Warwick) – A quiet changemaker who, after facing his own challenges with addiction, now gives back selflessly by supporting others through the local food pantry and welfare checks.

Nicola Goodyear (Coleshill/North Warwickshire) – A full-time police officer who also volunteers for Coleshill Cubs, leads safeguarding initiatives, drives elderly residents to appointments, and still finds time to support local theatre.

Cerys Purser (Warwick) – Founder of Warwick: A Singing Town , whose innovative use of singing to support mental health across generations is fostering well-being and connection in creative, inclusive ways.

These individuals are just a handful of the Warwickshire ChangeMakers who have made their communities more compassionate, inclusive, resilient, and cohesive. Their stories reflect the county’s spirit — and inspire us all to play our part.

For media enquiries, interviews, or images and video footage from the day:

