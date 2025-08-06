Warwickshire County Council

The Armed Forces Covenant is how society recognises the unique obligations of, and sacrifices made by, the Armed Forces and Armed Forces Community and provides support to them.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation that the Armed Forces Community should be treated fairly and face no disadvantage when accessing public and commercial services, with special provision made in appropriate cases for those who have sacrificed the most, such as the injured and bereaved.

The principles which underpin the Covenant are:

The principle that it is desirable to remove disadvantages arising for Service people from membership, or former membership, of the Armed Forces The principle that special provision for Service people may be justified by the effects on them of membership, or former membership, of the Armed Forces

Every Local Authority in Great Britain, more than 200 NHS organisations, nearly 200 schools and over 11,000 businesses and charities have signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

Locally, The Armed Forces Community Covenant was developed and signed in June 2012 by a range of statutory agencies, voluntary and military charities in support of the national Armed Forces Covenant. These agencies have formed a partnership to progress the Covenant across the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire sub-region.

The partnership is chaired and led by Warwickshire County Council and has both strategic and operational (coordination) level groups.

A variety of organisations from across the sub-region participate in these groups.

All Local Authorities have signed up to the Covenant.

