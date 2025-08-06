Service leavers and veterans

Army

The UK-wide intent for delivery of public services to Veterans is outlined in the Strategy for our Veterans, published in November 2018. It sets the principles and aims to continue to support older veterans and establishes the right conditions that will empower and support the newer generation and their wider community.

As an Armed Forces veteran, you continue to be a part of the Armed Forces community. The Armed Forces Covenant can help you, or your family, in your life as a veteran. The Covenant website contains a wealth of support and advice on areas such as:

Financial advice (including the Defence Discount Service).

Access to healthcare.

Help with your career.

Having a home.

Wider Veterans support groups

It is also worth checking the Armed Forces Covenant link on your Local Authority’s website to see what they are doing for veterans in the area.

Veterans contacts

Veterans UK

Tomlinson House, Norcross, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3WP

Call: 0808 1914 218

Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) UK Helpline

Call: 0808 1914 218

Armed Forces Pension Office

Contactable through Veterans Welfare Services Manager

Free Travel in London - veterans' concessionary travel in London

Call: 08453 319872 for application pack or to confirm your entitlement

