Blind Veterans UK helps vision-impaired ex-Servicemen and women to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

Blind Veterans

We provide rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support to veterans regardless of how or when they lost their sight. We’re here to help blind veterans regain their independence and live the life they choose.

At Blind Veterans UK, we provide veterans with rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support...

We’re one transformational team that believes every vision-impaired veteran should be able to lead the life they choose. Together we can help rebuild lives after sight loss.

We help blind ex-Servicemen and women of every generation. Since 1915, we’ve provided support to tens of thousands of vision-impaired veterans.

Together we can help rebuild blind veterans’ lives after sight loss. Away from isolation. Towards a life of fulfilment.

Are you a veteran with a vision impairment? Apply for support - Blind Veterans UK

We help vision-impaired ex-Servicemen and women of any generation, offering rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support for life.

Find out how you can apply for support from Blind Veterans UK for yourself or a family member. You can also browse our articles on living with sight loss, or explore our urgent help section, where you can find details of other organisations that can help in a crisis.

Blind Veterans UK, Rebuilding lives after sight loss - Blind Veterans UK

Contact us - Blind Veterans UK

Phone us on 0300 111 22 33. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm, excluding public and bank holidays.

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: (2) Instagram

X: (4) Blind Veterans UK (@BlindVeterans) / X

LinkedIn: (24) Blind Veterans UK: Overview | LinkedIn