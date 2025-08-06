Our vision is for all former service personnel with complex mental health conditions to live full and meaningful lives.

Combat Stress

Today we provide specialist treatment and support for veterans from every service and conflict, focusing on those with complex mental health issues resulting from their experiences during military service.

The work we do is life-changing and often life-saving. No one else does what we do.

Our unique and specialist services

Veterans with complex mental health conditions need a specialist team made up of different mental health professionals to help them and we provide this. Our own clinical staff work closely with each other and the veteran to develop a treatment plan that best suits their needs. We provide highly effective mental healthcare to veterans, focusing on those with complex mental health issues resulting from their experiences during military service. Our clinical treatment show strong outcomes and positive experiences.

We complement services provided by the NHS and other military charities by providing treatment and support for those veterans who have some of the most complex trauma-related mental health issues resulting from military service.

Our 24-hour Helpline 0800 138 1619 is available to all veterans and their families for confidential mental health advice and support. We also have a range of online self-guided resources, to help veterans with a variety of mental health difficulties, including: PTSD, depression, anxiety, anger, and alcohol and substance misuse. These guides have been created by our specialist clinical team, in partnership with veterans. Guides are also available for veterans' families and employers of veterans. Visit https://selfhelp.combatstress.org.uk

TEXT: 07537 173 683

EMAIL: helpline@combatstress.org.uk

