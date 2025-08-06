national Gulf Veterans and families association

The NGVFA is an independent registered charity supporting those affected by Gulf War 1Gulf War 2 (Iraq)Afghanistan, and all future desert conflicts.

Those affected who are supported by the NGVFA include:

  • Veterans (whether ill or not)
  • Service personnel who were vaccinated but were non-deployed
  • Armed forces personnel who are still serving
  • Family members
  • Widows / widowers
  • Civilians contracted to the armed forces

 

01482 808730
email : info@ngvfa.org.uk

Facebook: Facebook

 

Published: 6th August 2025

