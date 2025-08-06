An independent registered charity

national Gulf Veterans and families association

The NGVFA is an independent registered charity supporting those affected by Gulf War 1, Gulf War 2 (Iraq), Afghanistan, and all future desert conflicts.

Those affected who are supported by the NGVFA include:

Veterans (whether ill or not)

Service personnel who were vaccinated but were non-deployed

Armed forces personnel who are still serving

Family members

Widows / widowers

Civilians contracted to the armed forces

01482 808730

email : info@ngvfa.org.uk

Facebook: Facebook