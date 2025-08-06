An independent registered charity
national Gulf Veterans and families association
The NGVFA is an independent registered charity supporting those affected by Gulf War 1, Gulf War 2 (Iraq), Afghanistan, and all future desert conflicts.
Those affected who are supported by the NGVFA include:
- Veterans (whether ill or not)
- Service personnel who were vaccinated but were non-deployed
- Armed forces personnel who are still serving
- Family members
- Widows / widowers
- Civilians contracted to the armed forces
01482 808730
email : info@ngvfa.org.uk
Facebook: Facebook