The Stoll Foundation

No Homeless Veterans

We provide affordable, high-quality housing and support services to enable vulnerable and disabled veterans to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

Some veterans struggle to adapt to civilian life when they leave the Armed Forces. At Stoll we support the most vulnerable veterans by assessing an individual’s needs and then arranging appropriate support.

This can include a new affordable home to rent, developing skills to enable a veteran to get a job, and supporting health needs. Once a veteran is living independently, on firm foundations, we support them as they move on from Stoll and always encourage this where possible.

A home with Stoll

We provide over 250 affordable homes for vulnerable veterans to rent. We currently operate four schemes in London and one in Aldershot.

Veterans’ Nomination Scheme

We also arrange accommodation for veterans elsewhere. Working with housing associations and local authorities across England, we find appropriate, affordable accommodation, mainly for single veterans.

Support services

We offer a range of support services to veterans, with tailored plans to help people lead fulfilling, independent lives.

The Stoll Foundation

Contact: info@stoll.org.uk

Switchboard:

020 7385 2110

