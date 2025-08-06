Warwickshire County Council’s Leader confirms details of Cabinet

Councillor George Finch has announced details of the Council’s new Cabinet, following his election to the post of Leader of the County Council at its meeting on July 22 2025. Most o...

Councillor George Finch has announced details of the Council’s new Cabinet, following his election to the post of Leader of the County Council at its meeting on July 22 2025.

Most of the posts confirm the continuation of members appointed by the previous leader, Cllr Rob Howard who stepped down from the role prior to Cllr Finch’s appointment.

Cllr Finch confirmed the appointments at Leader’s Decision-Making Meeting. They are as follows.

Cllr George Finch – Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Children and Families

Cllr Stephen Shaw - Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Finance and Property

Cllr Rob Howard - Cabinet Member for Economy

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko - Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health

Cllr Wayne Briggs – Cabinet Member for Education

Cllr Michael Bannister – Cabinet Member for Customer and Transformation

Cllr Dale Bridgewater – Cabinet Member for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety

Cllr Darren Cheshire - Cabinet Member for Environment, Heritage and Culture

Cllr Jennifer Warren – Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning

Talking about the new Cabinet, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Finch said

“I’m pleased to confirm the roles of Cabinet. Many of the posts are confirmation of members who have been in position for some weeks now and who can now have the continuity to progress their work with colleagues who share their vision and sense of purpose for the people of Warwickshire.”

“We welcome Cllr Stephen Shaw to the role of Deputy Leader. I am pleased to have his support as we tackle the job ahead of us. We also welcome Cllr Jennifer Warren to Cabinet and the role of portfolio holder for transport and planning. Ensuring Warwickshire has a transport infrastructure that enables safe passage through the county, while being flexible enough to facilitate its growth is a key role. I look forward to working with her.”