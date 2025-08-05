Step into wellness: Easy ways to boost your mental and physical health

Having good mental and physical health is important for living a healthy, happy and independent life.

Physical activity needn't be as strenuous as a run or a swim. For anyone with mobility issues, slower paced activities are just as good, such as walking in your local area with friends and family. If you’re unstable on your feet, you can still join in by following these gentle exercise videos, Core strengthening exercise videos - YouTube.

If you are interested in taking up running as your form of physical activity, Couch to 5k is a free NHS programme to help make it easier for people to go from a more sedentary lifestyle to running 5km in 9 weeks. Running can benefit you in many ways such as, improving your heart and lung health, strengthening bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and reduce stress.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said, “It is important for everyone, no matter their age, to prioritise their mental and physical health. Physical activity can have a positive impact on your health, whether it be a gentle walk with friends or family around a local park or starting your running journey with Couch to 5k. We want everyone in Warwickshire to live healthy, happy and independent lives”

Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces provide many opportunities to experience the combined wellbeing benefits of connecting with your community and spending time in nature. At Kingsbury Water Park, visitors can take part in free Park Yoga sessions, taking place every Sunday at 9.30am —an excellent opportunity to relax, move, and connect with nature.

If you can’t get to a country park, getting out into any green spaces in your community is a great thing to boost your wellbeing.

Eating a balanced diet will also improve your physical health. Drinking plenty of water will keep you hydrated and will boost your mood too. Visit Eat well, move more – Warwickshire County Council for more information on maintaining a healthy diet.