Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

We provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families. We'll consider any request for assistance, however big or small, providing a tailor-made approach to each individual situation. From mobility aids and confidential counselling to financial grants, we offer a range of support tailored to the individual's needs.

We are honoured to maintain and preserve both the RAF Memorial and RAF Bomber Command Memorial in London on behalf of the nation.

Our vision

Our vision is that everyone in our RAF Family – veterans, serving personnel and their families – gets support in their hour of need.

Our purpose

Our purpose is to be here for every member of the RAF Family in need – listening, understanding and providing life-changing practical, emotional and financial support.

Our key goals for the RAF Family

Improved access to personalised support

Improved quality of living

Increased independence

Enhanced wellbeing

Our values

Empathetic – we listen and seek to understand, standing side-by-side with the RAF Family.

People-focused – we put people at the heart of everything we do.

Responsive – we do what we say we will, and use evidence and insight to adapt to changing needs.

Inclusive – we work hard to ensure everyone feels valued and supported, and make ourselves accessible.

Innovative – we are forward leaning and encourage new ideas and approaches to remain relevant.

If you need our help with a welfare concern, for example:

if you are in financial need

need support in maintaining your home

have care or mobility needs

Please contact us via email at welfarenavigators@rafbf.org.uk, via our online form or by calling our helpline on 0300 102 1919 between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday. That way we will be able to deal with your enquiry much quicker. Please note that requests sent via post may take longer to be responded to.

Alternatively, you can use our web chat facility (located in the bottom right of this screen) to get in touch with us between 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday. Find out more about our web chat.

Please note, that to be eligible for assistance, savings must be less than £12,000 (or £23,250 in respect of Care Home Top Up grants), and the eligible Service person must have served in the Royal Air Force for at least one day.

