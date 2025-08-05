Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports our Armed Forces community.

We're here through thick and thin – ensuring their unique contribution is never forgotten. We've been here since 1921 and we'll be here as long as they need us.

We are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; helping us give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.

We provide lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

Our support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.

From providing expert advice and guidance, to recovery and rehabilitation, through to transitioning to civilian life – we can be by their side every step of the way. And it’s not just members of the Armed Forces but their families too.

If there is ever a reason we can't help, our vast network will mean that we know someone who can.

RBL works with politicians and officials at all levels to represent the interests of the Armed Forces community.

Through our research and campaigning, we challenge myths about serving and ex-serving personnel.

Our manifestos outline key actions we think the government should take to improve the health, finances and wellbeing of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

Every year we lead the nation in commemorating and honouring those who have served and sacrificed.

We remember those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts; from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day, as well as all those who have served and their families.

Every year in November, we distribute our paper poppies to raise vital funds to help today's Armed Forces community. And it wouldn’t be possible without our incredible supporters.

Whether you’re a volunteer, member or proud Poppy Appeal collector – or however you choose to support us – we couldn’t do it without you.

Our team are just a phone call away

Call us on 0808 802 8080. Lines are open from 8am-8pm every day.

You can also use our online chat service from 8am to 8pm every day or email us on info@britishlegion.org.uk.

