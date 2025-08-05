We're the charity that supports the RAF community

Royal Air Forces Association

Our vision is an RAF community that is connected, empowered and resilient.

To achieve our vision, we are committed to a simple yet important mission: to support and enable the RAF community to meet the challenges of everyday life.

The RAF Association’s role is that of a central, coalescing force; one that brings together individuals and communities to improve the lives of those who serve and have served, their families and loved ones.

We will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of this goal, working with all who share our vision to help the RAF community face life’s challenges, offering hope, courage, and practical support every step of the way.

To achieve that vision, our strategic goals are to:

Connect: Help all generations stay engaged with the RAF and each other.

Empower: Provide tools and resources for independent, dignified, and fulfilling lives.

Improve resilience: Strengthen wellbeing to overcome everyday challenges.

Recognise: Honour the service and sacrifice of all who have served, from all nations.

Underpinning those goals are our strategic pillars, which provide the foundation for all that we do. These pillars are centred around; delivering high-quality welfare support to improve lives across the RAF community; growing and supporting a strong, active membership; advocating for our members, beneficiaries and the wider military charity sector; securing sustainable and diverse sources of income to meet current and future needs; maintaining our reputation for trust, excellence and responsibility.

Our priorities

We will achieve our mission by:

Listening and responding to the needs of our community.

Growing our membership and fundraising capacity.

Improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

Using technology with a people-first approach.

Staying fully compliant with legal and regulatory standards.

Collaborating with partners across the military and charity sectors.

Planning for long-term sustainability.

Home - RAF Association - The Royal Air Forces Association

Contact us - The Royal Air Forces Association

0800 018 2361 (0900-1700 excluding weekends and bank holidays)

enquiries@rafa.org.uk