We’re here to ensure our sailors, marines, and their families are valued and supported, for life.

Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is the principal charity of the Royal Navy. We exist to support sailors, marines and their families, for life.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity - About Us

Beneficiaries lie at the heart of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity's purpose, it is our duty to remain focused on their needs. Since 2007, we have funded projects and facilities that boost morale for those who serve today. We also distribute millions of pounds annually to military charities which care for the children, families and veterans of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

Through Life

We help throughout life and channel our funds to where need is identified at whatever stage. From elderly care, through mental health provision for children's charities, our outcomes demonstrate tangible differences at whichever stage in life that a safety net is needed.

Fit for life

Delivering sporting capability through our Naval Service Sports Charity. By doing so we improve morale, support the "Navy Fit" campaign and maintain the diversity and vitality of all our sporting associations.

Quality of life

Focusing on our serving community we are putting our junior rates, other ranks and families at the top of our agenda. Our outcomes will be to show improvements to the lives of those in uniform and to their families.

End of life

When the worst happens and a loved one dies while serving we provide immediate and unquestioned financial assistance.

Home | The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity

Need help now? | The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity

Contact Us | The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: (2) Instagram

X: (4) Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (@RNRMC) / X