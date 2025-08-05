The immediate needs support charity for Veterans who find themselves battling hardship and distress.

The Veterans Charity

The Veterans Charity was founded in March 2008 to support UK Veterans of all generations.

​

We provide fast, direct support to Veterans across the entire UK who find themselves facing hardship and distress.

​

We supply essential items including food shopping, clothing, household items like kitchenware and single appliances, utilities support and even smartphones and tablets to aid vital communication.

Despite being a small charity, operating on a small budget with few overheads, since 2011, we have provided essential items to more than 7500 Veterans and given guidance and advice to hundreds more.

