If you are a serving member of the Armed Forces or a veteran, there may be benefits, grants or other financial support available to you and your family.

To check what benefits you might be entitled to quickly and easily, you can use the Turn2us Benefits Calculator. Turn2us Benefits Calculator

To read more about the benefits available for people who are serving members of the Armed Forces or a veteran, select from the list:

To find out what help may be available from grant-giving charities, you can use the Turn2us Grants Search.

There are a number of military charities that provide support, each with their own set of eligibility requirements. Help may be available to you from one of these charities, if you:

Are still serving.

Are a veteran.

Serve or served as a regular or reserve, because of the Second World War or National Service.

Had a long or short period of service.

Are the partner, spouse, widow, widower or dependent child of someone who served.

The HM Armed Forces Veteran Card proves you served in the UK armed forces, making it easier to get veteran support. Apply online or call 0808 1914 218 for free.

Veterans can also get transport support with the HM Forces Railcard and Veterans Oyster photocard.

