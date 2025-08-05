Warwickshire Libraries bookmark design competition is back for 2025

Warwickshire Libraries has announced the return of its bookmark design competition for Summer 2025.

After last year’s incredible success, the challenge is bigger than ever, offering a unique opportunity for residents of all ages to get creative and have their artwork professionally printed and distributed across all County Council managed libraries in Warwickshire.

More information and templates can be found at: Warwickshire Libraries Bookmark Competition

Whether you’re a budding illustrator, a comic artist in the making, or just love to doodle - this is your chance to shine. The competition is open to everyone, with winners selected from four categories:

Children under 8 years old

Young People aged 9–17

Adults aged 18+

Warwickshire County Council Staff

Designs can be drawn by hand or created digitally, and bookmark templates are available from any Warwickshire County Council managed library or can be downloaded online.

Entries must be submitted by midnight on Monday 1st September 2025, with the winners revealed during Green Libraries Week in October. Winners will see their designs printed and distributed in libraries countywide - plus, they’ll receive national book tokens.

Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their imagination and celebrate reading through art. Whether you’re into fantasy, graphic novels, or just love your local library, your design could inspire thousands of readers across Warwickshire. Get designing - we can’t wait to see what you create!”

See last year’s winning bookmarks and get inspired: 2024 Winners Gallery

