Warwickshire Libraries 2025 Bookmark Design competition 

Warwickshire Libraries has announced the return of its Bookmark Design Competition for summer 2025. After last year’s incredible success, the challenge is bigger than ever, offering a unique opportunity for residents of all ages to get creative and have their artwork professionally printed and distributed across all County Council managed libraries in Warwickshire. Whether you’re a budding illustrator, a comic artist in the making, or just love to doodle - this is your chance to shine. The competition is open to everyone, with winners selected from four categories:
- Children under 8 years old
- Young People aged 9–17
- Adults aged 18+
- Warwickshire County Council Staff