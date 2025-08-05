Have your say on the future of local government in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has launched a survey for residents to share their views on local government reorganisation (LGR).

The Government wants to simplify the structures of local government and LGR is the process in which responsibilities of local authorities are reconfigured.

LGR is happening in many places across England. Currently in Warwickshire, some services (like highways and transport, Education adult social care and children's services) are run by the County Council, while others (like bin collections, planning, and housing) are run by the local borough or district council.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “This is a big opportunity to make local services better, simpler and more efficient.

“It is an opportunity to create a new system of local government that works for local people - one that is easier to understand, gives good value for money, and is built around the needs of residents and communities.”

Whether the Government chooses one or two new councils for Warwickshire, the County Council wants to make sure residents stay connected to their local area and have a say in what happens in their neighbourhood.

The Council is looking at ways to bring decision-making closer to local communities. This could include setting up formal council committees—like area committees—that focus on specific parts of Warwickshire. Other options might include using local groups and networks to help people get involved and share their views.

LGR may also see the setting up of town and parish councils in areas that don’t currently have them, so more people can help shape local decisions.

Why your views matter

The feedback will help inform the County Council’s final proposal that will be sent to the Government by 28 November 2025.

The survey is open until Monday 25 August 2025.

Complete the survey here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lgr/