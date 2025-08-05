We provide a confidential and free service for veterans and their families living and working in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Veterans Contact Point

The ethos of The Veterans Contact Point (VCP) is to be there for those who have served in any of the UK Armed Forces – Veterans, and those who live in Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire (CSW) Area.

The foundation of the VCP began through a Partnership with Warwickshire Probation Service and SSAFA Warwickshire & Coventry Branch, its first beneficiaries were Veterans who being supervised by the Probation Service or had been in Prison. In 2009 the Probation Services Partnership Unit, brought together Veterans who had been identified on its caseload, in an attempt to better support these former servicemen/women working in partnership with SSAFA & The Royal British Legion.

The Veterans Group identified that Veterans understand Veterans and became aware that with external help/interventions assisted by Peer Support, positive changes could be made in peoples lives, reducing re-offending, improving engagement, providing a fantastic return on any social investment made, but most importantly of all “being there without judgement, for other veterans in need.”

Initial meetings were held in the new Warwickshire Justice Centre in Nuneaton as it was deemed as a safe place for those currently working with probation. As the group grew, in membership and confidence as a Peer Support Group, the group became involved in the initial planning stages of what is now known as The Armed Forces Covenant – lead signatory being Warwickshire County Council.

We offer many opportunities for our AFC and Civilian Community to get involved in, from fund raising, supporting community/military events through to volunteering opportunities. We are currently reviewing our Board of Trustee’s and Volunteer membership, if you are interested in becoming a Trustee or Volunteer please make contact with us to discuss.

Veterans Contact Point | Veterans Contact Point Website

Telephone 02476 343793

or email: contactus@veteranscontactpoint.co.uk