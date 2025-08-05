Information and support for veterans and their families.

Veteran's Gateway

What is Veterans' Gateway?

There is a huge network of organisations supporting the Armed Forces community, so finding the right one for your needs can be tricky.

They make it quick and easy by being your first point of contact for whatever support you need, whether you are based in the UK or abroad.

Many of their team are veterans themselves so they understand the issues that people face after leaving the Armed Forces.

They work with people on a one-to-one basis, connecting them with the right support as soon as possible.

Who is part of Veterans' Gateway?

Veterans’ Gateway is made up of a consortium of organisations and Armed Forces charities, including The Royal British Legion, SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, Poppyscotland, Combat Stress and Connect Assist.

Their connection with additional key referral partners and information organisations – both within and outside the Armed Forces sector – means that they can get you to the right organisation who can help.

Funded by The Armed Forces Covenant, this is the first time a group of this kind has come together formally to deliver a service to help the Armed Forces community.

Veterans' Gateway | Defence Discount Service

The Veterans’ Gateway helpline can provide information and referral support by telephone.

Phone: 08‍08 80‍2 12‍12

Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm