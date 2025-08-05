Act on Energy

We offer a wide range of services from free, impartial energy advice to help with applying for grants and funding for energy efficiency measures.

We believe that everyone has the right to live in a warm and comfortable home without fear of paying too much for the energy they need. We help people across the West Midlands, Worcestershire and Warwickshire with their energy needs by offering a full home energy support service with free and impartial advice.

Whether that’s helping people living in fuel poverty – or supporting others with retrofit advice – and everything in between. Our work covers a wide range of services from energy bill advice, referrals for physical energy efficiency measures, switching advice, grant availability and onwards referrals to other agencies if appropriate.

We can also conduct home visits to give personalised advice; attend local exhibitions and events to promote energy efficiency; develop school projects that involve the whole community; develop and carry outlocal schemes for rural and urban communities and local businesses. We also advise on retrofitting energy efficiency measures for your home.

Our funders include national, regional and local authorities as well as charities, health professionals and partners within the energy sector. We work with several organisations and provide a range of services such as advice, consultancy, conferencing and training in order to support people in our local communities and to meet their needs of affordable warmth and energy.

