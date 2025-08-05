You can use an independent, free and anonymous benefits calculator to check what you could be entitled to.
Benefits calculators
You can use an independent, free and anonymous benefits calculator to check what you could be entitled to. This will give you an estimate of:
- the benefits you could get
- how much your benefit payments could be
- how your benefits will be affected if you start work or increase your hours
- how your benefits will be affected if your circumstances change - for example, if you have a child or move in with your partner
What you’ll need
You’ll need accurate information about your:
- savings
- income, including your partner’s (from payslips, for example)
- existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you)
- outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments)
- Council Tax bill
Who cannot use them
You cannot use the calculators if you’re under 18, and they will not give accurate results if you’re:
- a prisoner
- a student
- not a British or Irish citizen
- on strike
- living outside the UK
- living permanently in residential care or a nursing home