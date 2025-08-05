You can use an independent, free and anonymous benefits calculator to check what you could be entitled to.

Benefits calculators

You can use an independent, free and anonymous benefits calculator to check what you could be entitled to. This will give you an estimate of:

the benefits you could get

how much your benefit payments could be

how your benefits will be affected if you start work or increase your hours

how your benefits will be affected if your circumstances change - for example, if you have a child or move in with your partner

What you’ll need

You’ll need accurate information about your:

savings

income, including your partner’s (from payslips, for example)

existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you)

outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments)

Council Tax bill

Who cannot use them

You cannot use the calculators if you’re under 18, and they will not give accurate results if you’re:

a prisoner

a student

not a British or Irish citizen

on strike

living outside the UK

living permanently in residential care or a nursing home





