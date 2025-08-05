Benefits and financial support if you're caring for someone.
Carer's Allowance
You could get £83.30 a week if you care for someone at least 35 hours a week and they get certain benefits.
You do not have to be related to, or live with, the person you care for.
You do not get paid extra if you care for more than one person.
If someone else also cares for the same person as you, only one of you can claim Carer’s Allowance.
Carer's Allowance: How it works - GOV.UK
The type of care you provide
You need to spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone. This can include:
- helping with washing and cooking
- taking the person you care for to a doctor’s appointment
- helping with household tasks, like managing bills and shopping
Your eligibility
All of the following must apply:
- you’re 16 or over
- you spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone
- you’ve been in England, Scotland or Wales for at least 2 of the last 3 years (this does not apply if you’re a refugee or have humanitarian protection status)
- you normally live in England, Scotland or Wales, or you live abroad as a member of the armed forces (you might still be eligible if you’re moving to or already living in an EEA country or Switzerland)
- you’re not in full-time education
- you’re not studying for 21 hours a week or more
- you’re not subject to immigration control
- your earnings are £196 or less a week after tax, National Insurance and expenses
Carer's Allowance: Eligibility - GOV.UK
Make a claim
Before you apply make sure you have your:
- National Insurance number (if you have a partner you’ll need theirs too)
- bank or building society details (unless you get your State Pension)
- employment details and latest payslip if you’re working
- P45 if you’ve recently finished work
- course details if you’re studying
- details of any expenses, for example pension contributions or the cost of caring for your children or the disabled person while you’re at work
You also need details of the person you care for. You need their:
- date of birth and address
- National Insurance number if they’re 16 or over
- Disability Living Allowance reference if they’re under 16
You can backdate your claim by up to 3 months.