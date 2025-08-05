Benefits and financial support if you're caring for someone.

Carer's Allowance

You could get £83.30 a week if you care for someone at least 35 hours a week and they get certain benefits.

You do not have to be related to, or live with, the person you care for.

You do not get paid extra if you care for more than one person.

If someone else also cares for the same person as you, only one of you can claim Carer’s Allowance.

The type of care you provide

You need to spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone. This can include:

helping with washing and cooking

taking the person you care for to a doctor’s appointment

helping with household tasks, like managing bills and shopping

Your eligibility

All of the following must apply:

you’re 16 or over

you spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone

you’ve been in England, Scotland or Wales for at least 2 of the last 3 years (this does not apply if you’re a refugee or have humanitarian protection status)

you normally live in England, Scotland or Wales, or you live abroad as a member of the armed forces (you might still be eligible if you’re moving to or already living in an EEA country or Switzerland)

you’re not in full-time education

you’re not studying for 21 hours a week or more

you’re not subject to immigration control

your earnings are £196 or less a week after tax, National Insurance and expenses

Make a claim

Before you apply make sure you have your:

National Insurance number (if you have a partner you’ll need theirs too)

bank or building society details (unless you get your State Pension)

employment details and latest payslip if you’re working

P45 if you’ve recently finished work

course details if you’re studying

details of any expenses, for example pension contributions or the cost of caring for your children or the disabled person while you’re at work

You also need details of the person you care for. You need their:

date of birth and address

National Insurance number if they’re 16 or over

Disability Living Allowance reference if they’re under 16

You can backdate your claim by up to 3 months.

