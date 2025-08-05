Supporting the Nursing and Midwifery family through tough times

Cavell

Here so every nursing and midwifery professional feels supported, valued, and empowered to care for the nation

Cavell provides grants, advice and a listening ear to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and maternity support workers looking to take charge of their finances and feel more in control. So when health, relationships and bills are causing stress, Cavell is here to help.

Cavell is the charity supporting UK nurses, midwives and nursing associates, working and retired, when they’re suffering personal or financial hardship and crisis.

Cavell makes a profound difference for nursing and midwifery professionals during their most challenging moments. As they navigate crises exacerbated by factors like staffing shortages and burnout, whilst facing personal and financial hardship often due to illness, disability, domestic abuse and more, Cavell gives essential financial, emotional and holistic support.

The charity offers an effective, tailored package of support to help everyone who gets in touch. We give emotional support for those in crisis, advice on maximising benefits, signposting and referrals to specialist services, one-off grants to quickly relieve financial hardship and rapid emergency funding for those at great risk.

From simple, essential support like money to replace a broken cooker or travelling expenses to medical appointments, to vital life changing aid like helping a family flee their home due to domestic abuse, Cavell is here to help.

The charity’s work improves the quality of life for thousands of nursing and midwifery professionals each year. In turn, support for this vital workforce improves the quality of care that patients receive, too.

Cavell’s impact

Of those people supported since during 2024,

95% said the help positively affected their mental health.

Cavell’s values

The team at Cavell strive to include the charity’s values in everything that we do. Cavell’s values are listed below;

Agility

Courage

Excellence

Kindness

Respect

Teamwork

