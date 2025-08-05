We are a charity supporting people in Coventry in clothing poverty.

Clothing Coventry

We believe everyone should have access to season appropriate clothing. Clothes are a basic need for everyone and no one should be without appropriate clothing when WRAP estimate that 336,000 tonnes of used clothing discarded each year in the UK.

Clothing Coventry offer a free clothes and shoes shop in Hillfields. We do not supply new items. To request clothes for you, your family or your clients, please fill in the form below.

We will text you to invite you to come and choose clothes when it’s your turn. This can take a couple of weeks at busy times. Requests including men’s clothes take longer due to shortages of men’s items donated.

We can only support people living in Coventry. You can only request clothes once every 6 months. We do not deliver clothes parcels.

Referrals – Clothing Coventry

Clothing Coventry

Phone: 07704 044230

Email me at admin@clothingcoventry.org

Facebook: Facebook