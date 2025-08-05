Consumer Rights

The law protects your consumer rights when you buy goods or services.

Find out who to contact for consumer protection advice.

You can get help if you’re treated unfairly or when things go wrong. This includes problems with:

  • credit and store cards
  • faulty goods
  • counterfeit goods
  • poor service
  • contracts
  • builders
  • rogue traders

You can call a helpline to get advice. They can also refer your complaint to local Trading Standards Officers who may then investigate on your behalf.

 

England and Wales

Contact Citizens Advice.

Citizens Advice
Telephone: 0808 223 1133
Welsh language: 0808 223 1144
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Published: 5th August 2025

