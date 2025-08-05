The law protects your consumer rights when you buy goods or services.

Consumer Rights

The law protects your consumer rights when you buy goods or services. Find out who to contact for consumer protection advice.

You can get help if you’re treated unfairly or when things go wrong. This includes problems with:

credit and store cards

faulty goods

counterfeit goods

poor service

contracts

builders

rogue traders

You can call a helpline to get advice. They can also refer your complaint to local Trading Standards Officers who may then investigate on your behalf.

Consumer rights - GOV.UK

England and Wales

Contact Citizens Advice.

Citizens Advice

Telephone: 0808 223 1133

Welsh language: 0808 223 1144

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm