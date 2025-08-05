This hub has been designed to share best practice and help councils to support their residents with the rise in the cost of living.

Cost of Living Hub

The rising costs of fuel, food and other essentials are combining with existing disadvantage and vulnerability within our communities to put many households at greater risk of both immediate hardship and reduced opportunity and wellbeing.

Councils and local partners have delivered remarkable services and support and will continue to do what they can to protect people against higher costs, targeting help at those facing the most complex challenges.

This hub has been designed to share best practice and help councils to support their residents with the rise in the cost of living. Examples of the work of councils and resources can be found for each topic area in the pages below.

We will be updating the hub on a regular basis. If you would like your council's work featured please email welfare@local.gov.uk.

