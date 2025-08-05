You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

ESA gives you:

money to help with living costs if you’re unable to work

support to get back into work if you’re able to

You can apply if you’re employed, self-employed or unemployed.

