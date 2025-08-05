You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.
ESA gives you:
- money to help with living costs if you’re unable to work
- support to get back into work if you’re able to
You can apply if you’re employed, self-employed or unemployed.
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA): Overview - GOV.UK
Apply: Employment and Support Allowance (ESA): How to claim - GOV.UK