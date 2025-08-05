Clear, practical advice and support for people experiencing issues with mental health and money.

Mental Health & Money Advice

Mental Health & Money Advice is the first UK-wide online advice service designed to help you understand, manage and improve your financial and mental health.

https://youtu.be/bASynEOlMhY

We’re here for anyone with a mental illness who is struggling with their money, as well as anyone whose financial problems are affecting their mental health.

Four million people in the UK have both mental health and money problems, and a further four million are at risk because they’re having financial difficulties.

Together these issues can create a worrying cycle that can lead to problems with relationships, work and housing.

Mental Health & Money Advice has been developed by Mental Health UK. Mental Health UK is a UK-wide charity that represents its four member charities; Rethink Mental Illness in England, Adferiad in Wales, Change Mental Health in Scotland and MindWise in Northern Ireland.

What help is available on the Mental Health & Money Advice website?

Expert advice: Managing your mental health and money can be confusing. Our advice sections break down the most commonly requested information and resources surrounding mental health and money into plain English.

Free financial tools and calculators: To help you better manage your money, we provide a range of free online budgeting tools and calculators to help you plan ahead and stay on track.

Sample letters and templates: When dealing with money issues, may have to write and send letters to legal, medical, or other professional organisations. Our bank of template letters give you an example of what to write, so all you have to do is fill in the blanks.

Real life stories: When it comes to understanding money and mental health issues, it helps to hear from other people who might have been in a similar situation to you. Our real life stories give first-person accounts of how people just like you have overcome their mental health and money issues to get back on track.

Useful contacts: Sometimes you'll need more information than what's covered on our website. For each area of advice we offer, we provide a list of useful contacts for when you need to speak to someone directly or over the phone, or need more detailed information.

