Money & Pensions Service

The Money and Pensions Service’s vision is “Everyone making the most of their money and pensions“.

We are an arm’s-length body, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions, with a joint commitment to ensuring that people throughout the UK have guidance and access to the information they need to make effective financial decisions over their lifetime. We deliver this across five core functions.

We are funded by levies on both the financial services industry and pension schemes.

