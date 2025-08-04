New partnership to improve access for Deaf and hard of hearing residents

A new British Sign Language (BSL) relay service is helping to improve access to Warwickshire County Council services, information and support for Deaf and hard of hearing residents.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to announce a new partnership with SignLive, a BSL relay service, to enhance accessibility for the Deaf and hard of hearing community across the county.

SignLive is a video relay service that connects BSL users with hearing people via a qualified interpreter. Using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, BSL users can access an interpreter through the SignLive app or website, who will then relay the conversation in real time to a WCC staff member. This allows for smoother, more inclusive communication - whether it’s about social care, education, or any other Warwickshire County Council service.

This service is available free of charge to BSL users and can be used to contact any Warwickshire County Council department.

How it works

Any BSL user can access SignLive via the app or website. They then connect to a qualified BSL interpreter. The interpreter contacts WCC on the caller’s behalf and relays the conversation between the BSL user and the WCC service.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer for Customer and Localities said:

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in making council services more inclusive, supporting BSL users to engage with WCC services and access information and support independently and confidently, without needing to rely on friends or family to interpret.”

Watch this video in BSL which explains more about the service.

The SignLive service is available during the operating hours of the County Council’s Customer Service Centre: Monday to Thursday: 09:00 – 17:00 and Friday: 09:00 – 16:30

For more information about services for Deaf people in Warwickshire, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/social-care-health/services-deaf-people

For more information on different ways to get in touch with Warwickshire County Council visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactus