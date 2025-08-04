‘Work together to improve the lives of people with problem debt'

The Money Advice Liaison Group (known as MALG), formed in 1987, is a not-for-profit UK membership organisation whose purpose is to galvanise organisations to ‘work together to improve the lives of people with problem debt’. We do not provide money advice – see our list of members for some organisations that do.

MALG is the ‘missing link’ that ties together all the threads of the customer journey from the prevention to the cure of problem debt. We do this by acting as a thought leader, facilitator and accelerator of change, creating an open, non-judgemental, and dedicated forum for discussion, best practice, and joint action.

Because MALG has no commercial, regulatory, or political agenda, we are uniquely placed to proactively seek ‘game changing’ solutions because we do not have to wait for a steer from regulators/Government before reacting to our members’ challenges. We believe that to really improve the lives of people with problem debt in the UK, we must professionalise, modernise, and revolutionise money advice and the relationship between advisers and creditors.

Bringing together all the ‘strands’ of the money advice/personal debt journey (from financial education providers, academics and regulators to creditors, debt collectors/purchasers and debt advisers) across the UK to share best practice, insight and understanding in an open, non-judgemental forum.

Providing dedicated thought leadership, stewardship and support for members to increase professionalism and accelerate change.

Listening and being receptive to ideas and challenges, and challenging members to think ‘outside the box’.

