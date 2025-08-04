Money Helper is here to make your money and pension choices clearer.

Money Helper

MoneyHelper is here to help, so you can move on with life. Here to cut through the jargon and complexity, explain what you need to do and how you can do it. Here to put you in control, with free, impartial help for money and pensions that’s quick to find, easy to use and backed by government.

Whatever your circumstances or plans, we offer clear guidance online, over the phone and face-to-face. We can also point you to trusted services, if you need more support.

We can help you:

clear your debts

understand your pension options

plan for retirement

reduce your spending and build up savings

navigate life events such as redundancy, relationship breakdown or bereavement

plan ahead for major purchases

find out about extra benefits and entitlements.

MoneyHelper and the Money and Pensions Service

MoneyHelper is a free service provided by the Money and Pensions Service.

The Money and Pensions Service is an arm’s-length body of HM Government, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions. It has a joint commitment to ensure that people throughout the UK have free access to the information and guidance they need to make effective financial decisions over their lifetime.

It is funded by levies on both the financial services industry and pension schemes.

