Use our ‘Money Talk Toolkit’ to support patients with money-related health issues

Developed in conjunction with the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), the Personalised Care Institute (PCI) is pleased to host the Money Talk Toolkit – created to equip health and care professionals to use personalised care approaches to identify, understand, support, and refer people with money-related health issues, in order to achieve the outcomes that most matter to them.

It follows research by the PCI and MaPS, which found that while half of health and care professionals are seeing an increase in health problems caused by money worries, nine out of 10 don’t feel equipped to discuss money matters with people.

Recognising that health needs can often arise from circumstances beyond the purely medical is a key principle of personalised care, and the Money Talk Toolkit is designed with this in mind.

Developed by subject experts, the free toolkit offers a collection of free courses and resources, equipping health and care professionals to use personalised care approaches to understand whether their financial situation could be impacting their health, and providing guidance on how to begin money conversations, what information to provide to those who need it and where to signpost people for effective financial wellbeing support.