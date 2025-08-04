Free, impartial debt advice and support

National Debtline

Free to use. Always.

All our help and information is completely free for everyone, forever.

Independent and trusted

We are an independent registered charity, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. You can trust all our advice will always be impartial.

Built around you

We know debt is different for everyone. We will always build a plan that works for you.

Anonymous and confidential

We know talking about debt isn’t easy. So you can be confident that your details will never be shared.

How can we help?

We know every situation is different. We can help in a way that suits you.

Whether you want to talk it through on the phone, get advice via our web chat, or get your own tailored advice 24/7 through My Money Steps, we’re here when you need us.

Our team come from a range of backgrounds. And all of them are here to help you tackle your debts. You can find out what we will ask you about here.

National Debtline is a charity run by the Money Advice Trust. Working in England, Wales and Scotland, we have helped millions of people deal with their debts. We’re here to help you too.

Looking for information?

Find impartial, expert, easy-to-read information to help you feel more in control. And if you want to know more, you can talk to us at any time.

Free Debt Advice and Support | National Debtline

Phone: 0808 808 4000

Webchat: Webchat | National Debtline

Webchat hours

Monday to Friday 9am-8pm

Saturday 9:30am-1pm

Sunday Closed

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) National Debtline (@natdebtline) / X