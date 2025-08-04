Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) can help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

To learn more: Personal Independence Payment (PIP): What PIP is for - GOV.UK

Help with PIP

If you need help understanding or applying for PIP you can:

PIP video guides with British Sign Language